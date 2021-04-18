Fauci on gun violence: 'How can you say that's not a public health issue?'

CNN's Dana Bash asks Dr. Anthony Fauci for his thoughts on the string of over 40 mass shootings in the last month in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged Sunday that gun violence in the US is a public health emergency.

"Myself, as public health person, I think you can't run away from that. When you see people getting killed, in this last month it's just been horrifying what's happened. How can you say that's not a public health issue?" he told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if gun violence was a public health emergency.

Fauci's comments come after a rash of mass shootings in the past month. The US has suffered at least 45 mass shootings since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media and police reports. CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people, excluding the gunman, are wounded or killed by gunfire.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.