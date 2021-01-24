Fauci and Birx tell interviewers about the 'nonsense' of the Trump years

Birx's belated confessions drew widespread scrutiny on Sunday. Dr. Seema Yasmin's reaction on Reliable: "It feels like now she's on a national apology tour, but where was her skepticism... when she was in the administration and had the platform and the position, potentially at least, to be honest with the public?" Maggie Haberman also offered her insight on Twitter : "Lots of reporters tried to talk to Birx while she was there. She was not interested. And when she spoke publicly early on, she appeared in lockstep" with Trump...

"The skunk at the picnic"

Over the weekend The NYT's Donald G. McNeil Jr. went long with Dr. Anthony Fauci about life under Trump, and he said of Birx, "it was much more of a painful situation for her," because she was much more closely tied to the WH. Fauci said Trump sometimes called him to "express disappointment in me that I was not being more positive," and Trump surrounded himself "with people saying things that didn't make any scientific sense," but he always felt it was better to stay at his post rather than resign. "I always felt that if I did walk away, the skunk at the picnic would no longer be at the picnic," Fauci said. "Even if I wasn't very effective in changing everybody's minds, the idea that they knew that nonsense could not be spouted without my pushing back on it, I felt was important." Read on...