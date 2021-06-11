Family of Georgia's secretary of state was still getting death threats months after election, report says

Brad Raffensperger said he didn't want his grandchildren exposed to anyone who might come and scream and holler at him, or worse.

"Just kind of think about the emotional scars that would -- could happen to them, but also what if they're actually in physical danger? So that's why we took a several-month break of having the grandchildren over there until things started calming down a little bit," he told CNN Friday.

In December, as Trump hurled fiery insults at him, Brad Raffensperger told CNN that he and his wife had received death threats.

"Tricia got the first ones," he said of the threats. "For some reason they targeted her. I think the first one was 'tell Brad to step down,' you know, and that type of thing. But then they've just really, you know, ramped up, and then went to stage two, and they just got vulgar and rude."

He added, "Then I got stuff, you know insulting me. And also, you know ... threats in it. So that's what we've been, you know, dealing with -- unsettling, angering."