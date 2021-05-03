Family of Andrew Brown Jr. remembers his life and calls for justice in his death at his funeral

Brown's son says they were best friends

Lined up outside the Fountain of Life church, the family wore shirts that read "Long Live Drew" and featured Brown's picture, while the back of the shirts read, "Gone but never forgotten." Overhead, a plane flew with a banner that read, "Andrew Brown, Jr. Never Forget."

Two young children walked inside the church holding an adult's hand wearing shirts that read "RIP Dad" on the front with a picture of Brown. Brown's closed metallic casket was in front of the stage inside the church.

Khalil Ferebee, Brown's son, spoke of his love for his father and said he would have loved seeing everyone together.

"Everybody keep their hands up and keep God in your prayers because he gonna work all this out for us," Ferebee said Monday. "It's a terrible way we had to be together like this but seeing everybody, I'm glad we together like this right now. He would have loved this. I just wish he was here with us. As much as I'm gonna wish and wish and wish all day, it's not gonna happen."

Jha'rod Ferebee, another of Brown's sons, said his father was his best friend and they were constantly together.