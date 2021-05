Family finds body of missing airman off Texas coast after Coast Guard suspends search

An investigation into Posana's death has begun, Stallman said.

Coast Guard and local agencies searched approximately 100 square miles over 28 hours for Posana, according to a US Coast Guard news release from Monday.

"We are deeply saddened at the outcome of the search," Lt. Col. Devin Sproston, 509th Security Forces commander said in a statement to CNN. "Every defender on our team is part of the fabric of this unit, this base and our security forces family. We held out hope until the last second that our airman would be found alive."

Posana was an active-duty security response team member assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, according to the 509th Bomb Wing. He was on leave with his family in Texas when he went missing on Sunday, the Air Force unit said.

"Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with Airman Posana's family and friends with deepest condolences for this irreplaceable loss," Sproston said. "We thank our brother and sister Coast Guardsmen for their valiant efforts in locating our wingman and doing their absolute best through their search efforts."

