Family describes harrowing race against time to flee collapsing building

"I looked to the left, and the apartment is half sheared off. I looked right ahead, which is where the elevators are supposed to be, it was just two empty elevator shafts," Albert Aguero told Blitzer.

"Thankfully, the emergency exit light to the staircase was lit up, so we sprinted to the staircase and opened that door, only to realize that the wall had partially collapsed there. At that moment, it really hit me that we were racing against time to get to the bottom of the building before the entire thing came down."

Justin Willis, the Aguero's son, said they helped an elderly woman escape on their way down, which helped take the family's minds off what was happening around them.

They worked quickly, to get her out, he said, "because if she doesn't get out, we don't get out."

"I think she was kind of a blessing in disguise, when you think about the whole situation because it takes your mind off of it, kind of going towards her and finding a way to get out collectively," he said.

After helping her down -- including effectively throwing her over a collapsed wall -- the family managed to get the woman up onto a pool deck, Willis said.