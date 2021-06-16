Families mourn the loss of loved ones who hesitated on the Covid-19 vaccine

"I lost a piece of myself," said Lewis Jr.

The elder Lewis, who was known as "Big Mike" among friends, exercised and drank protein shakes every day before heading off to his job as head of security at the Floridian Social Club in St. Petersburg, where he'd worked for 30 years.

He was an icon in the city's nightlife. His son said people would go to the club just to talk to Lewis outside and listen to his stories. On "teen" nights, Lewis required proof that students had finished their homework before he allowed them inside.

His son had also put off getting the vaccine, feeling nervous about the unknowns. But he described his father's death as a wake-up call, and he and his wife now have appointments to get the shot.

"You got to do what's necessary to make sure you make it out of these times," he said. "Because my dad's gone."

An old-school tent revival