Families find throwing laptops and Wi-Fi at students isn't enough to bridge digital divide

Williams recalls how her grandkids came undone because they needed help with the digital tools their education now requires and Williams wasn't able to help them.

"I'm in tears. I'm crying. My babies come snotting and crying to me," she said. "And they're like 'Grandma, this is just too much.' And I said, 'I know it's too much because it's too much for me.'"

REACH gives people like Williams an intensive tech support program, as well as a dedicated person who checks in regularly and makes sure things are running smoothly. Young said some families they work with have never set up an email account or used a system like Zoom. It can take a long time to get people comfortable with technology that seems daunting to first-timers, she said.

REACH's program worked for Williams and, according to Young, it's worked for a lot of other families in Williams' situation.

But it takes a lot of resources to do what REACH does. And not every student's family can get access to that kind of assistance.

And so, as American students head toward the second half of this pandemic school year, Young says the lasting digital divide means a lot of students are going to be left behind.

"I definitely think that there's going to be significant learning loss, especially where folks have not adapted to providing innovative and creative ways to really, really support families holistically," she said. "It's just really hard."