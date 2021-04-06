Families are 'self-separating' in Mexico after being expelled from the US, Border Patrol says

To underscore the concern over the danger associated with the increase in unaccompanied children, Hastings shared a video of a 10-year-old who he says was found alone in a field on the morning of April 1, after being left by the group he was traveling with.

"Can you help me?" the boy asks a Border Patrol agent after a farmer spotted the boy and alerted authorities. Video provided to CNN by the agency shows what appears to be Border Patrol initially encountering the boy who says he's afraid.

He had been traveling with about 80 other individuals, without parents, according to Hastings. The boy had been left for approximately four hours, said Hastings, adding "when he woke up, he didn't know where he was or where to go or what to do."

The full circumstances of the 10-year-old are unknown, including the how and why he came to the US. It is also unknown whether this is a case of self-separation.

These kinds of incidents are unfortunately becoming "commonplace," said Hastings, adding that children have been found on the riverbank with a phone number written on their on their garment, while others have been kicked out of rafts by smugglers.