Fallout from Trump's acquittal exposes deepening rift within GOP

Even within McConnell's conference, there's little appetite for a clear break from Trump.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican who could be facing one of the party's toughest reelection races in his swing state in 2022, told Wisconsin radio host Jay Weber on Monday that he "didn't particularly like" McConnell's speech criticizing the former president.

He acknowledged that Trump's approach to politics "rubs some people in the Republican Party the wrong way," but said those people are a narrow minority of the party's electorate.

"I think they think this is an opportunity to purge our movement of any semblance of any connection to Trump again. They're just wrong," Johnson said.

In key swing states, Republicans have largely argued that a wholesale rejection of Trump and everything he stood for would alienate the party's base -- and that a version of his message can succeed in the 2022 midterms.

Jason Shepherd, the chairman of the Cobb County GOP and a candidate to chair the Georgia Republican Party, said that Trump will define the party for a generation much like Ronald Reagan did before him, and that the party's path back into power involves a "kinder, gentler" version of Trump's approach.