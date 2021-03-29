Failed Nevada GOP congressional candidate pushes back on claims he turned up twang in new Texas run

"I actually stayed on for 11 seconds and the only reason I was able to get off -- well, unfortunately my hand was stuck, so I couldn't get off sooner -- we didn't get the full filming of it, and, yeah, we had other people jump in to be body doubles," he said.

This is not the first time Rodimer has stirred controversy. During his 2020 campaign, the father of six faced questions of past physical assault allegations. His now-wife also released a campaign ad explaining 911 calls she made against him in 2018 before they were married alleging he stole money, jewelry and guns from her.

In prior campaign videos, Rodimer says that the charges from his single arrest, while in college, "have now been dismissed," and his wife Sarah asserts that "what happened between Dan and I was a verbal argument -- plain and simple. Dan has never laid a hand on me, not then or ever."

Rodimer denied the past physical assault allegations and the allegations made in those 911 calls by his now-wife to CNN on Monday.

Election Day in the special election is on May 1, when Democrats and Republicans run on the same ballot. If no one receives 50% of the vote, the election will head to a runoff between the top two candidates, which would be held later in May.