Fact-checking Trump's impeachment debate in the House

Facts First: McClintock's speech left out important context. He accurately recited this particular Trump remark -- but he did not lay out numerous other remarks from the same speech in which the President struck a more combative tone.

Trump, for example, urged Republicans to stop fighting like a boxer "with his hands tied behind his back," saying, "We want to be so respectful of everybody, including bad people. And we're going to have to fight much harder." Trump told marchers, "You'll never take back our country with weakness." After urging congressional Republicans and Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College results, Trump said, "And fraud breaks up everything, doesn't it? When you catch somebody in a fraud, you're allowed to go by very different rules."

Trump alleged that there would be dire consequences if his supporters did not take immediate action -- saying that, if Biden took office, "You will have an illegitimate president. That's what you'll have. And we can't let that happen." And he said, "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."