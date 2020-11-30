Fact-checking Trump's falsehood-filled weekend

Despite repeated denials of any wrongdoing from federal and state officials, Trump made it clear in the interview that he was unlikely to change his tune anytime soon. "My mind will not change in six months," he told Bartiromo. "There was tremendous cheating."

Control of Congress

Trump claimed the Republicans "didn't lose one seat" in Congress and ultimately "we won Congress, we won the Senate."

Facts First: It's wrong for Trump to say the Republicans won Congress and didn't lose one seat. Though the Republicans picked up 11 seats in the House, they lost three and are still in the minority with CNN projecting the Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives. Control of the Senate has yet to be decided.

So far, Republicans have gained one seat in the Senate and lost two, putting them at 50 seats to the Democrats' 48. However, Georgia's two Senate seats are up for grabs in an upcoming runoff election that will ultimately determine which party controls the Senate.

Foreign leaders