Fact checking Trump's falsehood-filled Supreme Court brief

Drop boxes and parking lots

The brief does not provide evidence of any mass fraud. Instead, it claims that the policies of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania created a greater prospect of fraud. As an example, it said that "leaving ballot boxes in public parking lots invites fraud."

Facts First: This is baseless. Official ballot drop boxes around the country are specifically designed and set up to securely receive ballots without tampering, theft, or other kinds of fraud -- they are designed with anti-tampering measures, affixed to the ground, made with durable materials, and often monitored by video surveillance -- and there is no evidence that the boxes were used for fraudulent purposes in the 2020 presidential election.

"Although there was much debate over the use of drop boxes this past election for dropping off absentee ballots, I am unaware of any instances in which there has been any fraud found in the use of them during the past election," said CNN election law analyst Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine.