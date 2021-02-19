Fact-checking the Texas energy-failure blame game

Webber said it is "disingenuous to blame the grid's struggles" on renewable energy, given that the state's energy supply is dominated by fossil fuels.

According to a report from ERCOT, solar accounts for only 3.8% of the state's power capacity throughout the year. Wind energy accounts for 10% of Texas's winter energy capacity and throughout the entire year it is able to provide 24.8%, the second-largest source of energy in the state under natural gas, which accounts for 51%.

Webber also clarified that "Texas does *NOT* force the grid to rely on wind" as Crenshaw claimed.

"Other than a small mandate signed into law in 1999 by Governor Bush and revised in 2005 that we install a few GW of renewables, we use market forces to make decisions about what to build and what to operate," Webber told CNN.