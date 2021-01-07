Fact checking Republicans' unsubstantiated claims that Antifa infiltrated Capitol riot

The Florida congressman began by saying he didn't "know if the reports are true" but went on to cite the Washington Times article, saying it contained "compelling evidence" that Antifa had infiltrated the Trump-supporting rioters' ranks.

"(S)ome of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters," Gaetz said. "They were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group antifa."

Facts First: None of this is true. The firm cited by the Washington Times has told two news outlets the story is false. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said there is no indication, as of Friday, that Antifa infiltrated the mob. Furthermore, right-wing extremists have been identified in the crowd that stormed the Capitol and CNN has, as of the publishing of this article, seen no evidence whatsoever of a left-wing infiltration of the mob.

The FBI told reporters Friday there's "no indication" that Antifa disguised themselves as Trump supporters to join the ranks of the mob.

When asked about the conspiracy theory, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington field office Steven D'antuono said "We have no indication of that at this time."