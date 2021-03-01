Fact-checking Psaki's claim that there 'have not been sanctions put in place' on foreign leaders even in recent past

That's all fair enough. But Psaki also made another assertion -- a claim that Biden's decision to avoid direct sanctions on bin Salman followed a precedent set by previous presidents.

"Historically, and even in recent history, Democratic and Republican administrations, there have not been sanctions put in place for the leaders of foreign governments where we have diplomatic relations -- and even where we don't have diplomatic relations," Psaki said.

Facts First: It's not true that there "have not been sanctions put in place" against the leaders of foreign governments even in the recent past. In fact, all three of Biden's predecessors who took office in the 21st century imposed direct sanctions on foreign leaders. Psaki made a narrower and more accurate claim on Monday, saying the US has "typically" not imposed direct sanctions on leaders of countries with which it has diplomatic relations.