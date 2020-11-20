Fact checking McEnany's first White House press briefing since Trump's election loss

Coronavirus deaths

McEnany also claimed that initial projections placed the number of potential Covid-19 deaths in the US at two million, adding "we are far below the 2 million that this could have been."

Facts First: This is misleading.

Like Trump, McEnany is probably referencing a report posted in March by scholars from the Imperial College in London that predicted that a total of 2.2 million Americans could die from Covid-19 if no preventative measures were installed on any level of society.

In other words, that would be the loss of lives if no action were taken at all to mitigate the virus.

The report did not analyze what would happen if just the federal government took no action against the virus but rather what would occur if there were absolutely no "control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behaviour."

Mueller