Fact-checking Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' claims about the border situation

In September 2020, the inspector general for the department reported that ports of entry and Border Patrol stations said in April and early May they had taken multiple steps to limit the spread of Covid-19 -- including making masks available, increasing the frequency of cleaning, conducting work outdoors when possible, conducting staff briefings by phone, asking people to remain in their vehicles during secondary border processing, and conducting risk assessments of detained people to try to determine their potential exposure to the virus. The inspector general reported that "facilities reported concerns with their inability to practice social distancing and the risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to the close-contact nature of their work," but that "the majority of facilities stated they were prepared to address COVID-19."