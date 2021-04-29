Fact-checking GOP response to Biden's joint address

The unemployment rate for African Americans hit a new low, 5.2%, in August 2019. While the rate increased in the following months, its 6.0% level in February 2020 -- before the Covid-related spike of March and April -- was still lower than any recorded rate for African Americans prior to the Trump presidency, at least since the government began using its current methodology in the early 1970s.

It's a similar story for Hispanics. Their unemployment rate hit a new low, 4.0%, in September 2019. It rose to 4.4% in February 2020, but that was still lower than any pre-Trump rate since the early 1970s.

The unemployment rate for women was 3.4% in February 2020. Aside from the 3.3% rate of September 2019, that was the lowest since 1953 -- more than 66 years prior, close enough to justify Scott's "nearly 70 years" claim.

For Asian Americans, the unemployment rate in two months in late 2019 was 2.4%, tied with the lowest pre-Trump rate on record, so there is a solid basis for Scott's claim. However, the rates in other months during the late 2019-early 2020 period were slightly higher than that record; the January 2020 rate was 3.2% and the February 2020 rate was 2.5%. (Unlike the other data in this fact check, the data for Asian Americans is not seasonally adjusted, and it dates back only to 2000.)

