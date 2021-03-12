Fact-checking Biden's first prime-time address

As of January 2021, "[u]pdates from DOD officials and company representatives indicate there are at least one billion vaccine doses under contract," according to a report from the Government Accountability Office. This includes 100 million doses each for the three vaccines currently authorized in the US: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. However, as of January 20, only around 36 million vaccine doses had been distributed and were available to be administered. According to the CDC, as of March 11, 131,131,470 vaccine doses have been delivered, which is more than when Biden took office two months ago but only enough for about 40% of the US population or a little more than half the amount of all American adults to receive one dose.