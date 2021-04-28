Fact-checking Biden's first joint address to Congress

A White House official told CNN that Biden was making "a reference to the total travel back and forth -- both internally in the US and China, and as well as internationally -- for meetings they held together. Some travel was in parallel, some was separately to joint destinations." But that is very different from traveling "with" Xi, especially in the context of a point about how familiar he is with Xi.

Biden's infrastructure plan and the economy

President Biden said that "independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars to economic growth in years to come."

Facts First: It's true that some experts say the plan could create millions of jobs, but analysts differ on how much economic growth it could spur.

The American Jobs Plan proposes spending $2 trillion on improving the nation's infrastructure and paying for it by hiking corporate taxes. Some independent analysts say it will have a positive effect on jobs and the economy — but the magnitude of its effect will depend on the size and structure of the package that Congress ultimately passes.