Fact check: 'When Texas freezes over' tweet is a fake, not from Ted Cruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is facing widespread criticism and mockery for taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico, as his constituents suffered through a winter storm disaster.

But Cruz is also being criticized and mocked over two things he did not actually say.

A fake tweet

A screenshot that is being shared on social media purports to be a Cruz tweet from September 8, 2016. The screenshot was made to look as if Cruz tweeted, "I'll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over."

Legendary entertainer Bette Midler, who has more than two million Twitter followers, tweeted a meme that shows Cruz's face framed by these words.

Facts First: The purported Twitter screenshot is a hoax. Cruz has never tweeted "I'll believe in climate change when Texas freezes over."

"It's fake," Cruz communications adviser Steve Guest said in an email.