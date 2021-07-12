Fact check: Untethered to reality, Trump lies over and over about the 2020 election at CPAC

He's still repeating his favorite old lies, those eternal chestnuts about the size of the trade deficit with China and the legitimacy of the Russia investigation and how many immigrants show up for their court hearings.

But former President Donald Trump's current dishonesty is overwhelmingly focused on a single subject: the 2020 election he lost eight months ago but won't stop lying that he won.

In a rambling Sunday address to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Trump returned again and again to election-related lies -- some of them detailed and wrong, most of them vague and wrong.

What can you even say about claims so disconnected from reality? Here's a brief fact check of eight of them.

Trump: "And we were doing so well until the rigged election happened to come along. We were doing really well."

The election was not rigged. Trump lost fair and square.