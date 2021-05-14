Fact-check: Stefanik wrongly says US recently saw 'worst jobs report in over 20 years'

In accepting her new position to replace Liz Cheney as conference chair of the Republican party, Rep. Elise Stefanik went after President Joe Biden and what she called his "far-left radical socialist policies."

Stefanik argued that because of Biden, the US is in an economic crisis and has just experienced the worst jobs report in two decades.

"We see the worst jobs report in over 20 years," Stefanik said in reference to the April jobs report released last Friday. "Unemployment is up, small businesses are struggling to hire workers." The New York congresswoman suggested that Biden's extension of unemployment benefits bears some responsibility for the alleged crisis.

Facts First: It is simply untrue that the April jobs report is the worst in two decades. Just over one year ago, the US economy experienced its largest one-month decline in job numbers in recorded history. The most recent jobs report did fall significantly below forecasts but is in no way the "worst jobs report in over 20 years," or even the past year.