Fact check: Rep. Chris Stewart falsely claims he voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

Stewart disagreed, noting that the people of Greene's Georgia district, not him, elected her in 2020. But then Cuomo asked Stewart where he had stood on a February resolution to expel Greene from House committees. That vote came in the wake of the discovery of additional extremist statements Greene made before being elected, including calls for the execution of prominent Democratic politicians.

Cuomo asked, "Did you vote to have her removed from the committees?"

Stewart responded, "I actually did."

Facts First: As Cuomo noted at the end of his show, Stewart's claim was not true: Stewart actually voted against the resolution that removed Greene from House committees. A Stewart spokesman acknowledged Tuesday that the congressman's assertion was "incorrect," saying that he "misspoke."

The spokesman, Liam Anderson, said Stewart had meant to refer to how he had condemned Greene's comments in a statement he had issued on the day of the vote in February.