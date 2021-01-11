Fact check: No, impeachment itself would not ban Trump from a 2024 run

In summary, the tweet was too definitive on a point that is very much up in the air.

Travel expenses

Trump was not certain to get a $1 million travel allowance in the first place. In fact, the travel allowance -- technically, a security and travel allowance -- is only for former presidents who are not getting lifetime Secret Service protection. An official from the office of a former president confirmed to CNN that the former president they work for does not have access to a $1 million security and travel allowance.

In other words: under normal circumstances -- if Trump finished out his term as scheduled and then accepted the lifetime Secret Service protection he would indisputably be entitled to in that case -- there would be no $1 million security and travel allowance for him.

The story of the tweet

When we called Costiloe to tell him that we were planning a fact check and that much of the tweet was inaccurate, he said good-naturedly: "Tear it a new one. Go for it, baby." He said he is "nobody," a man who lives with diabetes in Texas and did the tweet because he had seen the information pop up somewhere on his Facebook feed and "it made me feel good."