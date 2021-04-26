Fact check: No, Biden is not trying to force Americans to eat less red meat

"Our goal is simply to illuminate through research the potential impacts that various behavioral changes can make on greenhouse gas emissions," Diego Rose, a study co-author who is a professor and director of nutrition at Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, said in a Sunday email. "It is up to individuals to then choose their own behaviors that can address the drastic environmental situation in which we find ourselves. And it is up to society, all of us collectively, to incentivize those behaviors."

Rose said, "I think the right-wing media is fear-mongering about our scientific studies as a way to score 'red meat' points with their base."

Fox adopts the nonsense

The issues with the Daily Mail piece would have been obvious to anyone who took a minute to look up the academic paper (which was written by Rose and the University of Michigan's Martin C. Heller and Gregory A. Keoleian). But the morning after the article was published, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt echoed the article's claims.

Other Fox hosts followed.