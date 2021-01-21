Fact check: Is it constitutional for Trump to be tried in the Senate after leaving office?

"Were it otherwise, an officer facing impeachment, or an officer who has already been impeached and is about to be removed, could also avoid disqualification simply by resigning," Vladeck wrote.

Yale University law professor Akhil Reed Amar agreed, telling CNN's Joan Biskupic that "It would be absurd if you could escape by resigning one step ahead of the gavel."

Biskupic also reported that Tulane Law School professor Ross Garber, who asserts that the Senate may try only a sitting president, nonetheless said the 1993 precedent, in which Mississippi federal judge Walter Nixon unsuccessfully challenged Senate trial procedures in his impeachment case, would likely make it difficult for Trump to find a court that would hear his appeal.

"I think the reasoning of Nixon (case) could be a problem for any Trump litigation effort," Garber told CNN, adding that "it is very unlikely the Supreme Court would stop the Senate in its tracks in a direct Trump challenge to its jurisdiction."