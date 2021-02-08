Fact check: How Trump's lawyers twisted the facts in their anti-impeachment filing

The insurrection timeline

Trump's lawyers claimed that "a simple timeline of events demonstrates conclusively that the riots were not inspired by the President's speech at the Ellipse." The lawyers cited an article that noted the park is 1.6 miles away from the Capitol and that barriers around the Capitol were first breached before Trump had even finished speaking.

Facts First: Because rioters were still present at the Capitol more than three hours after Trump concluded the speech, people had more than enough time to attend Trump's speech at the park and then storm the Capitol; the FBI alleges that some participants did make this walk, including one who allegedly went from the Trump speech to her hotel and then into the Capitol. It is true that the timeline shows that someone who attended the entirety of the speech at the park could not have been among the very first people to breach the Capitol grounds, but that's a narrower claim than the one Trump's lawyers are making.