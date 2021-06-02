Fact check: Here are 20 things Texas Republicans' elections bill would do

Current law says a Texan can get a mail-in ballot if they have a sickness or physical condition that "prevents" them from voting in person without a likelihood of needing assistance or injuring their health. The bill would toughen the "prevents" language with a requirement that the person's health issue must make them "not capable of" voting in person without a likelihood of needing assistance or injuring their health -- and further specifies a "lack of transportation" to the voting place isn't enough.

Adds requirements for people helping voters with disabilities cast a ballot

Under current law, someone who helps a voter cast a ballot -- because the voter can't write, can't see, or can't read the language of the ballot -- has to swear an oath and provide their name and address to an election officer. In the oath, the assisting person has to say they will not influence the voter's choice, will limit their assistance to answering the voter's questions and reading the ballot, and will mark the ballot as the voter wanted.