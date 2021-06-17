Fact-check: Fox News and Republican lawmakers push new false flag conspiracy that FBI orchestrated US Capitol attack

Over and over, Carlson went farther than the original article with his direct and explicit claims against the FBI.

Garber said that there are legitimate questions to ask about law enforcement activities before the attack, including whether any FBI operatives infiltrated the groups that breached the Capitol.

"But the designation of unindicted co-conspirators has nothing to do with that," Garber said.

CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig agreed that the labels don't indicate FBI operatives.

"In fact, prosecutors use those generic labels for a variety of reasons, most commonly to refer to people who participated in the conspiracy but have not yet been publicly charged," Honig said.

Wrong assumptions

One case that Carlson highlighted involves Thomas Caldwell, an alleged participant in the Oath Keepers conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to four crimes tied to the insurrection. Carlson noted that an unindicted co-conspirator called "Person Two" is mentioned in Caldwell's indictment, and that Person Two allegedly planned logistics and breached Capitol barricades.