Fact check: Elise Stefanik tried to get election overturned, promoted election lies

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the Trump administration's own election security officials from the Department of Homeland Security said in a November statement they issued along with other election security officials from outside the federal government.

Made false claim about votes in the Atlanta area

In the open letter on January 6, Stefanik wrote that, in Georgia, "more than 140,000 votes came from underage, deceased and otherwise unauthorized voters -- in Fulton County alone."

This is just false. Nearly two months before Stefanik's letter was published, journalists had already debunked claims that there might have been 132,000 ineligible voters who cast ballots in Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta. It's not clear if Stefanik was referring to these same claims or to some other tale, but she was wrong regardless.