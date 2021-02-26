Fact check: Breaking down false claims from the first day of CPAC

We can't speak definitively about the political positions of every single person who was involved in the mob, and the ideology of some alleged participants can be hard to pinpoint. (One of them, who has a unique political history, had previously used the hashtags #antifa and #blm on social media, though he has denied actually being part of the Antifa movement.) But it is abundantly clear that the vast majority were Trump supporters.

Churches in California

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford criticized California for its coronavirus restrictions.

"The people of California are recalling their governor because they've had enough of these stringent closures. They've had enough of the encroachment upon their rights, and enough of the government telling them that they can enjoy a five-star meal at 'French Laundry' with their governor but they can't go to church," Lee said.

Lankford later echoed Lee's insinuation of California's hypocrisy, stating that California is a place "where you can go to swanky restaurants but not to church."

Facts First: This needs context.