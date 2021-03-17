Fact check: Biden wrong on three statistics he cited in ABC interview

President Joe Biden sat for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday.

Biden was generally factual in the interview, much of which aired on Wednesday. But he was wrong on three statistical claims.

The context around two of these inaccurate claims suggests they may have been slips rather than purposeful lies. And on the third claim, regarding the history of the Senate filibuster, Biden explicitly told Stephanopoulos that he didn't think the numbers he was using were right.

Still, it's our job to correct the record when the President is incorrect. Here's a fact-check look at the three inaccurate claims and two other claims Biden made in the interview.

The distribution of the American Rescue Plan

Biden, touting the tax benefits of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan pandemic relief law he signed last week, said, "60% of all these tax breaks go -- all these tax breaks go to the bottom 60% of the population."