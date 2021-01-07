Fact check: A sample of the false claims Trump, Republicans told on the day the Capitol was stormed

"Some have speculated that the vice president could simply say, 'I'm not going to accept these electors,' that he has the authority to do that on the Constitution. I actually don't think that's what the Constitution has in mind. If that were the case, any vice president could refuse any election," Sekulow said on his radio show this week, adding that Pence's role is "more of a ministerial procedural function.

Georgia

The President claimed that while many people were watching the Georgia election unfold Tuesday night "they cheated like hell anyway."

"Last night was a little bit better because of the fact that we had a lot of eyes watching one specific state," Trump said, "but they cheated like hell anyway."

Facts First: This is false. Whether in the general election or in Tuesday's Senate runoff, there is no evidence of mass voter fraud in Georgia. Trump's allegations have been personally and repeatedly debunked by Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems implementation manager.

Trump tweeted out several false claims Tuesday and Wednesday, alleging fraud in the election.