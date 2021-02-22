Facebook will restore news in Australia after talks with the government

She said the agreement "will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers," adding that the company was "restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days."

Last week, Facebook barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its service. The decision — which appeared to be the most restrictive move the company has ever taken against content publishers — forced the pages of media organizations and even some unrelated essential services to go dark.

Facebook's decision to restore news came as the Australian Senate discussed the latest iteration of the media law.

"It's always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we'll continue to invest in news globally, and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook," Brown said.