Facebook, Twitter and Google CEOs grilled by Congress on misinformation

The hearing also marks the CEOs' first time back before Congress since Trump was banned or suspended from their respective platforms following the Capitol riots. Facebook and Google declined to say whether they believe they bear some responsibility for spreading misinformation resulting in the Capitol riots, while Twitter acknowledged that it did.

In his introductory remarks, Zuckerberg rejected responsibility for fomenting the riots, pinning the blame squarely on Trump and a "political and media environment that drives Americans apart."

Zuckerberg said Facebook "did our part to secure the integrity of the election. And then on Jan. 6, President Trump gave a speech ... calling on people to fight."

The hearings coincide with legislation under active consideration in both the House and Senate to rein in the tech industry. Some bills target companies' economic dominance and alleged anti-competitive practices. Others zero in on the platforms' approach to content moderation or data privacy. The various proposals could introduce tough new requirements for tech platforms, or expose them to greater legal liability in ways that may reshape the industry.