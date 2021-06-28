Facebook hits $1 trillion market cap after federal court dismisses FTC antitrust complaint

A federal court has dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook. CNN's Clare Sebastian breaks down the ruling.

A federal court has dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook, saying the agency had failed to provide evidence for its claim that the social media giant holds a monopoly in social networking.

In an opinion published Monday afternoon, Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia held that the FTC "failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish ... that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for Personal Social Networking (PSN) Services."

Boasberg wrote that the FTC did not do enough to back up its assertion that Facebook holds a "60%-plus" share of the social media market.

Facebook's stock ended Monday up more than 4% following the news, pushing the company's market value above $1 trillion for the first time.

The FTC had alleged that Facebook violated the nation's anti-monopoly laws by acquiring nascent startups like Instagram that it perceived as a threat to its dominance, and by preventing others from plugging into Facebook's services.