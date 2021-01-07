Facebook bans Trump from posting for remainder of his term in office

Twitter also said that "future violations... will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account."

"There's this element of all the companies hand-wringing until one of them takes a step, and then in a few minutes, everyone does it," said Adam Sharp, Twitter's former head of news, government and elections. "Nobody wants to be the first, and they just take turns on who is going to be the first one to go that time around. Then they all 'Thelma and Louise' it and make the call."

The underlying problem facing most tech platforms, he said, is that the gravity of Trump's misconduct goes far beyond the companies' efforts to build standardized systems for punishing misbehavior.

In his blog post Thursday, Zuckerberg said Facebook had determined that Trump's recent posts were "likely" intended to escalate the violence rather than the opposite.

Trump has shown he "intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook has already described the events surrounding Trump's posts this week as an emergency. Now, Zuckerberg has finally revealed where Facebook will draw the line for Trump — at nothing less than a deadly assault on Congress.