'F9' star John Cena says he loves China after Taiwan remark stokes anger

NBCUniversal, which owns Universal Pictures, the distributor of the film, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

Cena's apology video has amassed some 7,000 responses on Weibo so far. Some critics are still angry about his remarks, and accused him of not going far enough.

"Please say 'Taiwan is part of China' in Chinese, otherwise we will not accept," one person wrote.

"I don't understand why the Chinese people should be so tolerant to him, who has a vague political stance while profiting from Chinese people," another wrote.

Others were more forgiving. One person pointed out that Cena has been learning Chinese for several years.

"Looking at his previous interviews, I can feel that he really likes China," the person wrote. "He said the wrong thing and paid the price. He is different from other foreign actors who dare not respond or have different political opinions."