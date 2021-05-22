Extreme weather kills 21 ultra-marathon runners in China

Most competitors were wearing thin shorts and T-shirts.

Janet Ng, a race director of the Hong Kong 100 Ultra Marathon, told CNN on Sunday that she was not in a position to comment on the importance or safety of the Gansu marathon, but noted that the trail-running community is mourning with great sadness.

One participant told local publication Red Star News: "At one point, I couldn't feel my fingers (because it was so cold). At the same time my tongue felt frozen, too."

He said he decided to abandon the race. "I retreated back to halfway down the mountain, and entered a wooden cabin at the direction of a rescuer. There were already about 10 more runners who came down earlier and we waited for rescue in the cabin for about an hour. Eventually about 50 runners came and took shelter in the cabin."

By Sunday morning, 151 of the 172 race participants had been confirmed safe, with eight in hospital. Another 21 were found dead, according to the state-run People's Daily.

The race's distance of 100 kilometers was more than double that of a standard marathon.