Experts warn that Trump's 'big lie' will outlast his presidency

But we also need to look ahead. As Jake Tapper said at the end of "SOTU" on Sunday: "Will there be any consequences? Will Kevin McCarthy remain the Republican leader of the House?" Are Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "just going to be allowed to pick up their committee assignments and try to move on? And what about the President of the United States? Will he be allowed to fly out of Washington on January 19th to spend his days luxuriating on the golf course, spreading more lies through the TV networks that were also part of this treason?"

Tapper concluded: "What happens to us? What happens to our country if we continue to pretend leaders who played a role in this attempted coup, in this terrorist attack, end up doing just fine without no consequences at all? Will January 6th, 2021 be remembered as only the beginning?"

Was Wednesday the peak, or just the beginning?

That's what brings me back around to Snyder, whose book has skyrocketed back to #1 on Amazon. He wrote the cover story for next week's New York Times Magazine, and it is already online. The story is another warning, and it inspired the headline of tonight's newsletter.