Exclusive: 'When we come together it's powerful,' Thierry Henry says of social media blackout

Former Arsenal and France superstar Thierry Henry sits down exclusively with CNN to talk about his social media boycott initiative five weeks on and how momentum has picked up, despite a slow start.

It has been five weeks since Thierry Henry deleted his social media accounts and the former Arsenal forward has been through a range of emotions.

He made the decision at the end of March following a spate of online racist abuse aimed at Black footballers and what he said was the inability of social media companies to hold users accountable for their actions.

Henry says not being on Instagram or Twitter these past few weeks has been "great."

"At the very beginning, you know, I was kind of in a weird mood, shall I say, we talked a lot throughout those moments and I was like: 'People are not realizing what's at stake here and the problem that we have in this society right now.'

"But I was always talking and always mentioned the strength of the pack, and sometimes, when you're alone to scream something, you feel lonely -- but I'm not talking about me, I'm talking about the people that don't have a voice. I'm talking about the people that have been abused, harassed for the way they look, for what they believe in, for the color of their skin on social media.