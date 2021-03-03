Exclusive: Wall Street is in for a rude awakening, former NY Fed president says

Dudley said he's not sure if he would use the word "bubble," but said low Treasury rates are "absolutely not" sustainable.

"If you define a bubble as something where yields are far away from where you're going to be in the long run, then I guess it's a bubble," Dudley said.

The Fed is arriving late this time

One key difference between this recovery and the last is that after years of undershooting the Fed's 2% inflation goal, the central bank wants inflation to overshoot 2%.

That means the Fed may not rush to raise interest rates until inflation is solidly above that 2% level. The decision to allow inflation to run hot is aimed at boosting employment, easing inequality and avoiding the specter of deflation.

"The Fed has basically changed its regime from one where they would try to arrive on time, to one where they're now going to arrive late," Dudley said.

But that may mean the Fed will need to act more aggressively to catch up when it finally raises interest rates, perhaps in 2023 or 2024.