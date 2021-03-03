Exclusive: Unaccompanied kids being held by Border Patrol for 77 hours on average, internal documents show

A former Homeland Security official characterized the increasing trend as reminiscent of 2019, when border officials encountered record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children and families, resulting in maxed-out facilities.

"The rate at which people are coming across the borders is exceeding the levels we saw in 2019," the former official said.

in January 2019, the year where there were surges on the border, the Border Patrol encountered 5,515 unaccompanied children.

"The challenge right now is in addition to limited capacity, you have a Covid umbrella over everything, which restricts the ability of HHS to move people out of custody, with the additional historical issues ORR has had meeting the operational challenge on the border," the official added, referring to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the federal agency under HHS tasked with the care of migrant children.

Customs and Border Protection acknowledged the increases in border crossing.