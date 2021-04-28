Exclusive: The Declaration of Independence is the next hot IPO

But to zoom out a bit, the broader collectibles boom is being driven by concerns about inflation and money printing by global central banks.

"People are trying to get protection from the debasement of their dollars. They want to be in things with limited supply and that have the perception of value in the eyes of many," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Those same themes have helped drive bitcoin, a cryptocurrency with limited future supply, to breathtaking heights.

Collectibles don't generate cash

Of course, there are risks to investing in collectibles, including the possibility that the boom is already overdone. Petrozzo said prices for some sports cards have "consolidated a bit" in recent weeks, for example. NFT prices have also pulled back sharply.

"Nothing ever goes straight up," Petrozzo said.

And unlike stocks and bonds, the Declaration of Independence doesn't generate any cashflow. That makes its value inherently subjective.

"The lack of cash flow means it's just worth whatever someone else will pay for it," said DataTrek's Colas.

And that in turn can vary based upon popular culture and social attention.