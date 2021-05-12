Exclusive: Newly obtained bodycam footage shows moment DC police officer attacked by pro-Trump rioters

CNN's Don Lemon shows exclusive video of the attack on officer Michael Fanone during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moment DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was brutally assaulted while defending the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

The exclusive footage, which was broadcast on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" on Wednesday, was captured by Fanone's own body camera as he was outside on the Capitol steps and tased during a scuffle with the insurrectionists -- his screams audible throughout the early portion of the video as one rioter can be heard clearly saying, "I got one."

While it is difficult to see what happens next in the footage, another rioter seems to interject as Fanone continues to scream in pain.

"Don't hurt him," a voice in the crowd says. "We're better than this."

Fanone can then be heard pleading with the insurrectionists to let him go. "I have kids," Fanone says at one point in the video.

While that comment seemed to briefly get through to some people in the crowd who gave Fanone a moment of protection, he says he was ultimately knocked unconscious.