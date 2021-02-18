Exclusive: Christine Lagarde says countries must not 'brutally' pull stimulus

The ECB, she added, is "in for the long run."

In its most recent forecast, released in December, the central bank predicted that Europe's economy will expand by 3.9% in 2021, with output reaching pre-pandemic levels by the middle of 2022.

Lagarde noted that such forecasts hinge in large part on the vaccine rollout, which got off to a slow start in the European Union.

Late last month, a fight between EU leaders and AstraZeneca spilled into public view after the vaccine maker said it would be delivering fewer doses than promised.

"We have vaccines — more by the week, which is good. They're being manufactured, they're being distributed," Lagarde said. "But people are not yet vaccinated. So it's going to take a while until we have this herd immunity, which will not be in and of itself satisfactory because we have the variants."

The other key, said Lagarde, will be implementation of relief programs. While EU fiscal rules have been relaxed, richer member states are handing over money and Brussels is borrowing on behalf of struggling countries like Italy and Spain, "money needs to roll in the course of [2021]."

"We have this extraordinary move from the Europeans altogether deciding to borrow together," Lagarde said. "But it's now a question of delivering."