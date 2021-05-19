Exclusive: American Airlines' largest regional carrier gets FAA warning

"We regularly share this data with the FAA to enhance the overall safety of our airline and the industry, and will continue to do so," the airline said.

The documents come more than a decade after sweeping reforms were put in place to tighten piloting qualifications and training at airlines.

The 2009 crash of Colgan Air flight 3407, which killed 50 people, led the FAA to change regulations including increasing the amount of experience required to fly for an airline. There has not been a fatal airline crash in the US since.

"The FAA is cracking down on Envoy, but you wonder if the other regionals are facing similar problems," said Goelz, the former NTSB official.

A series of incidents led the FAA in the mid-1990s to re-write its rules and start holding regional and mainline carriers to the same safety standards. The standards, for example, now require the same minimum number of flight hours to work for both a regional and mainline airline.

"These documents show there's a still a long way to go and that the FAA needs to double down on the oversight of regional carriers, particularly during times of financial stress," Goelz said.